Front Royal — Joan (Liz) Elizabeth Lane, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14th at 2:25 a.m at Valley Health Medical Center, Front Royal, VA. Liz was born on May 30th, 1950 to the late William and Helen Roberts. She attended Fauquier County Public Schools. Liz married the late Granville (Bud) Lane in 1968 and four children were born from this union. Liz was a domestic worker until she landed a job working for the Mellons in Upperville. Work was her everything! It did not matter the circumstance or situation, work came first! And yes, we would get so mad at her (lol). She worked there for many years. Besides work, church was her passion. She loved her church and church family; she attended faithfully every Sunday until COVID and her health began to fail. She leaves to mourn her four children: Janice (Vincent) Shanton, Lynchburg, VA, Vanessa (Chester) Roberts, Strasburg, VA, David (Jodi) Lane, Front Royal, VA, and Chucky Lane (Jan), Front Royal, VA. One nephew that she helped raised like her own, Eddie Roberts, Innwood, WV.; 10 grandchildren: Tiana, Quintin, Vincent (V-man), Tillman, Kyra, Cali, Izaak, Nolan, Sydney and Tylea: 3 great grandchildren: August, Emoni and K’emoni; 4 siblings: Jackie and Bernice Roberts, Front Royal, VA, Joyce Roberts, North Carolina and Darlene Roberts, Maryland; 2 great aunts: Velia Belle Porter and Irene Summers; 8 siblings proceeded her in death: Bobbi, Stone, Hard, Willie, Peggy, Kate, Doris and Minna. One loyal and devoted niece, Deborah Shanks. There’s so much to say about Debbie. She was there when no one else was. Anytime (day or night) we call her, she was always there to lend a helping hand. No task to big or small. A host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
