Joan Dorothy Gannon, mother of seven children and grandmother to 12, died Monday, Oct. 10 in Warrenton, ending a 25-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 83.
She passed away peacefully with her husband of 61 years, James Gannon of Warrenton, at her side. For the past year, she had been cared for at Noble Senior Living of Warrenton, where she was known for her constant smile, gentle disposition and cheerful courage in the face of adversity.
Born Joan Ring in Farmington, Minnesota on March 29, 1939, she was the oldest of eight children. She grew up in Hopkins, a suburb of Minneapolis, before entering college at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, in 1957. There she met her Jim, a journalism student, whom she married in 1961.
Joan graduated with an education degree and taught second grade in a Catholic school in Elmhurst, Illinois. Their first child Julia, was born in 1962, beginning Joan’s life-long vocation as a mother grandmotherand homemaker. The family lived in the Chicago area, Pittsburgh, PA, the Washington DC suburbs and Des Moines, Iowa, as her husband’s job as reporter and editor for The Wall Street Journal, The Des Moines register and other papers prompted moves.
A devout Catholic, Joan was active in church groups and helped sponsor a Vietnamese family of refugees as they resettled in Des Moines. During her husband’s years as a political reporter in Washington, Joan attended many political events and on one memorable occasion, she danced with President Jimmy Carter at a State Dinner at the White House.
But her real devotion was to her work as wife and mother. A humble person with a winning smile and deep sense of compassion, she always put her family’s interests before her own. Her success in life is measured in a loving marriage and the accomplishments of her six surviving children and dozen grandchildren. Her faith
helped her survive the tragic death of the couple’s young son, Patrick, who died in 1972 before his third birthday.
Joan was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1996, shortly after the couple retired to a country home in Rappahannock County,VA. Despite the illness, she enjoyed working on the land, gardening, and entertaining weekend guests, and joined Jim in opening a bookshop in an old church in Sperryville.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her children—Julia Shoop (Tom)of Annandale, VA; Michael Gannon (Becky) of Sylvania, OH; Elizabeth Weier (Tony) and Virginia Barazia (Matt) of Vienna, VA; Christopher Gannon of Johnston, IA; and Marcella Gannon of Centennial, CO. She is survived also by six brothers and one sister, as well as her 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic church in Warrenton, with burial following at St. Peter’s Catholic cemetery in Rappahannock County, near Washington, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.