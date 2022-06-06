Joan Carolyn Binsted, 78 former longtime resident of Alexandria, VA passed away on May 27, 2022 at Brookdale-Lake Ridge Care Center.
She was born on August 19, 1943 in Fauquier County, VA a daughter of the late James Carroll Pearson and Katie Putnam Pearson.
Joan retired after over 50 years of service with C & P Telephone Company and then worked as an Administrative Assistant for an eye doctor’s office. She was a former member of the Lions Club of Mt. Vernon.
She is survived by her son, David Binsted of Manassas Park, VA; and four grandchildren James, Luke, Ryan and Kathryn Binsted.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 3 from 1:30 PM until her funeral service begins at 2:30 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Interment will follow at Orlean Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.