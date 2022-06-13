The world lost a devoted horse lover, dedicated physical therapist, loving wife and mother on June 10, 2022, when Joan B. Wolf of Warrenton, VA, passed away at age 75, surrounded by her loved ones.
Joan was born on Long Island, NY, in 1946, the daughter of Marie (Toni) Scoglio Breitinger and John H. Breitinger. She had one younger brother, Dean. Joan discovered horses at the polo matches near her childhood home in Westbury and became a lifelong horse enthusiast. She graduated from Westbury High School in 1964.
She attended Ithaca College, NY, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Wolf. After graduating in 1968, they married and lived in Newburgh and then Westchester County. They had two daughters, Gretchen and Erika. In 1980, they moved to Warrenton, where Joan found horse country and Bob built a barn on their land, enabling them to own horses and their daughters to ride.
Nothing gave Joan greater joy than attending local equestrian events, whether it be the Gold Cup where she had a space for tailgating on Members Hill for many years, an exhibit at the National Sporting Library & Museum in Middleburg, or watching her daughters, and then granddaughter, ride in the Warrenton Pony Show, and many other horse shows. Together, Joan and Bob adopted/rescued several horses and ponies over the years. Joan was a kind animal lover and cherished many pets throughout her life.
Joan was a physical therapist for more than forty years and enjoyed helping others. At different times in her career, she worked in home health, hospitals and nursing homes.
Joan treasured her family and friends. She was incredibly proud of both of her grandchildren and loved watching their every achievement. Joan is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years, Robert (Bob) Wolf, and their two daughters, Gretchen Wolf (Robert Martinez) of Alexandria and Erika Hughes (Kirk Hughes) of Warrenton, and two grandchildren she adored, Dylan and Kate. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother, Dean Breitinger. Joan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family is hosting a visitation at Moser Funeral Home 6-8 pm on Tuesday, June 21st with services the following day at 11 am. More information may be found and condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.