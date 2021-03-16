"Jim" Paul James McCauley, age 81, passed away on March 13, 2021 at his home in Warrenton, VA. He was a retired Manager of Contract Administration and avid horse enthusiast.
Jim owned a small horse farm in Warrenton where he raised and cared for show and race horses. You could always find him helping out at the Warrenton and Upperville horse shows, supporting the local Warrenton Hunt Club, and at the horse races. Jim was full of knowledge on horses and the local farms and families. He was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors and friends
He is survived by his daughter, Debi McCuin and her husband, Randy of Warrenton, VA; a sister-in-law, Patsy McCauley of Broad Run, VA; two grandsons, Ashby Clark and his wife, Mary of Orlando, FL and Jonathan George and his wife, Robyn of Cincinnati, OH; step-grandson, Tyler McCuin of Remington, VA and a great-granddaughter, Charlee Clark. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Frances McCauley; a daughter, Dana McCauley; and a brother, Charlie McCauley.
A visitation will be at Moser Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6-8pm. A graveside service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park 9900 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Michael J. Fox Foundation to fight against Parkinson Disease, https://www.michaeljfox.org/.Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
