Jill Crafton Dart
On November 26, 2019, Jill Crafton Dart, loving wife of Anderson (Andy) Dart and beloved mother of Christian, Clara, and Olivia passed away at the age of 46. Born October 2, 1973, in Fairfax, Virginia, Jill spent her early years in Northern Virginia and Simi Valley, California. While Virginia horse country would eventually become her home, she always kept a little bit of that California valley girl in her heart and spirit.
Returning to Virginia, Jill earned an associate degree from Northern Virginia Community College and a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University. In 2004, Jill and her good friend Randy O'Brien established Results Physical Therapy and Results Movement Studio. In addition to being a business owner, Jill was a Certified Pilates Instructor and proud to be a Pink Ribbon Certified Instructor offering specialized Pilates and rehabilitation services to oncology patients.
Jill’s real passion was people. Her endearing dimpled smile invited others to share in her sense of adventure, kindness and friendship. She was a member of the Warrenton Baptist Church, served on the St. James Episcopal School Board, co-chaired the annual Gobble Gobble Run and Wobble 5K for early childhood public education, and was an active member of The Warrenton Garden Club. Her loss will be keenly felt by our community and those who loved her.
Jill’s proudest accomplishment, however, was her family and the life she created with her husband and their three beautiful children in Fauquier County. Jill and Andy were married on June 14, 2003, at Warrenton Baptist Church. They enjoyed making memories through their travels abroad, visits to family in California, Louisiana, Tennessee and Maryland’s Eastern Shore where a crab feast was always on the menu. Jill also enjoyed vacationing at Bald Head Island, North Carolina. More was always better in terms of including family and friends in their adventures. Every day was a day worth celebrating, evident in her effortless last-minute dinner parties after a long day at work, or watching her son play baseball or her daughters ride horseback.
Jill is survived by her loving husband and children, parents Penny and Gerald Manar and Robert and Molly Crafton, her brother Chris Crafton and his wife Kathy, and sister Amanda and her husband Danny Phillips, and extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on November 30th at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper Street in Warrenton at 11:00 AM. Preceding the service, a visitation will be held November 29th at St. James' Episcopal Church from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.
Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
