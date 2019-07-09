Jesse C. “Jess” Gingras, 41, residing in Linden, Virginia, departed this life on June 8, 2019 in the presence of family and friends, after battling cancer since 2015. He is truly a Super Hero! He is missed far more than words could ever express. Jess was born January 20, 1978 in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of Kenneth G. and Nynna R. Gingras.
He was predeceased by his father, Kenneth G. Gingras. He is survived by his mother, Nynna Gingras, his brother, Jason Gingras, a sister-in-law, Sherry Maramag-Gingras, a nephew, Elijah Gingras, Aunt Cathy Gingras, Uncle George Gingras, Aunt Marilyn Gingras, Uncle Scott Thomas, cousins Mallory McLaughlin, Julie Thomas, Nathan Gingras and Eric Thomas and his beloved adopted sister, Gabby Koster.
Jess' great loves were his family and friends. He was an extraordinarily creative and humorous individual who loved telling jokes and was extremely good at it.
Jess had been writing a comic book himself; perhaps one day we can share it with the world. He was an avid fan of anime, animation, comics (including stand-up comedians and comic books), cartoons (including classic “old school” as well as present day). He especially loved the TV shows he labeled as “wrong cartoons”, such as Family Guy, Futurama and others.
He was the kindest, most caring person I've ever had the privilege to know and love and he was my son. He was truly my Super Hero. Those who knew him loved him, as is evidenced by the posts on his Facebook Page.
Jess participated in 2 clinical trials at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. The schedule was grueling. The medications he received while in these trials had adverse affects on him and he had to discontinue the trials. He knew from the beginning that the trials probably wouldn't be of any help to him. He did the trials in the hope that they would help others!
A service celebrating his life is being planned for a date in August. Please e-mail glasjnke@comcast.net if you would like to attend. Jess' wish was that his ashes be scattered at the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and this will be done at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in his name may do so; Jess was particularly sympathetic with St. Jude's, Shriner's Hospital and the American Cancer Society. He was very compassionate about children fighting cancer.
