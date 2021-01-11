Jerry M. Wood

, 83, of Warrenton, a retired pharmacist who served in the Virginia House of Delegates and on the town council, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas of complications from COVID-19.
He was born April 15, 1937, in Roanoke, to the late Jeannette Jackson Minter Wood and William Howard Wood.
He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in Salem 1957 and from the Medical College of Virginia School of Pharmacy in 1962.
Mr. Wood worked at pharmacies in Fredericksburg and Culpeper before coming to Warrenton in 1968 to join the Rhodes Drug Store staff. He owned and operated the Fauquier Pharmacy on Main Street from 1972 until he sold his business to Rite Aid in 1992. Mr. Wood continued as a family pharmacist with Rite Aid until his retirement in 2005.
A Democrat, he served as the 31st District member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 1991 to 1993, helping ensure growth of the Lord Fairfax Community College campus in Fauquier and the establishment of pari-mutuel horse racing in Virginia. Mr. Wood also served from 2014 to 2020 on the Warrenton Town Council and part of that time on the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission.
He served eight years in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Active in a range of community activities, Mr. Wood worked with his friend “Buddy” Curtis to establish the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier in 1997. He also held membership in and/or served with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, the Virginia Board of Health Professions, the Fauquier County Democratic Committee, the Warrenton Rotary Club, Fauquier Springs Country Club, the Mental Health Association of Fauquier, St. James Episcopal Church, American Legion Post 247, the Warrenton/Fauquier Optimist Club, Fauquier Community Action and others.
Among many honors, Mr. Wood in 2013 received the VCU/MCV Pharmacy Alumnus Service Award.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Coleen M. Kendrick Wood; his children, Gregory Wood of Venice, Fla., Christian Wood and wife April of Mason, Ohio, Julie Wood Murphy and husband Audie of Warrenton, Laura Wood of Sarasota, Fla., Brandon Norris and wife Lauren of Bluffton, S.C., and Ashley Norris of Warrenton and her fiancé, Jesse Noel; his grandchildren, Victoria Wood, Garrett Wood, Blake Wood, Alison Murphy, Brynn Murphy, Josiah Murphy, Maya Wood, Emmy Wood, Zachary Wood, Emma Murphy, Mason Norris, Carter Norris and Desi Noel; a sister, Judy Childress and husband Bill of Seminole, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Monica Wood, and his nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Wood.
Many remember Mr. Wood for his sense of humor, his devotion to young people and his attention to patients as a trusted community pharmacist. He cherished the opportunity to deliver most of the Warrenton Town Council opening invocations during his tenure and spent hours writing them.
His faith and spirit remained strong even as his health declined. Four days before his death, Jerry referred to an old gospel song, texting to Coleen: “Remember, ‘Every Day Will Be Sunday Bye And Bye’.”
Father Ben Maas will conduct a private family service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. A procession will follow at noon on Main Street in Old Town Warrenton.
Condolences and memories may be shared in a memorial book in Town Hall at 21 Main St. and/or at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier.
