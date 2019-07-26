Jerry Lee Marcum Age 69 of Luray, VA passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Luray, VA. He was born on March 23, 1950, in Alexandria, VA. Jerry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War. He worked for 27 years for Giant Foods as a Meat Cutter, after his retirement he owned and operated his own drywall business. On August 14, 1971 he married Karen Hayes who survives him. He is also survived by Son-Marty Lee Marcum and Wife Elizabeth of Fredericksburg, Va., Brother-Charles Timothy Marcum of Marshall, Va., Sister-Pamela Jean Marcum of Culpeper, Va., Sister-Lola Ann Ireland of Culpeper, Va., Brother-Bob Ray Marcum of Chantilly, Va., Grandson-Christian Walter Lee Marcum of Fredericksburg, Va., Granddaughter-Jessica Faith Marcum of Fredericksburg, Va. and Grandson-Colby Daniel Marcum of Fredericksburg, Va. He was preceded in Death by Father-Raymond Marcum, Mother-Mary Lee (Runyon) Marcum and Brother-Beverly Glenn Marcum. Service will be held at Antioch Independent Bible Church on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be at Antioch Independent Bible Church on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials can be made to Antioch Independent Bible Church, Luray, VA 22835. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home In Luray, VA.
Email signups
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.