Jerry Knight Cross, 74, of Gilbert Arizona and former long-time resident of Jeffersonton, VA passed away April 2, 2020.
He was born on July 29. 1945 in Fauquier County, Virginia the son of the late Raymond and Rose Cross. He was the 2nd youngest of 15 siblings. He married Elizabeth Virginia Dennis, who survives.
He graduated from Osborn High School in Manassas, Virginia and married Elizabeth Virginia Dennis on April 26, 1969 in Gainesville, VA.
For most of his life he was employed by Miller & Long Concrete Construction based out of Bethesda, MD serving as a Restoration Superintendent for 31 years, retiring in 2016.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Rick Docekal of Chandler, AZ; daughter and son-in-law Susan and Christopher Brown of Culpepper, VA; grandchildren Ridge and Kennedy Docekal of Chandler, AZ; brother Jack Cross of Manassas, VA; sister and brother-in-law June (Cross) Compton and Jack Compton of Castleton, VA and many nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind warm memories as a loving husband, father, provider and dear friend to many. He was a devout Washington Redskins and Dale Earnhardt fan. He enjoyed the outdoors and his time camping when his children were young, his house in Colonial Beach and his time with his grandchildren in Arizona. He will be gravely missed and fondly remembered.
A private family gathering will be held at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial at Hillcrest Memory Gardens on April 10th.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.