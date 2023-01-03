Jerry Gordon Curtis, 86, passed on December 21st, 2022 at his home in Rixeyville VA after a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey & Jeannette Davis Curtis, and his wife of 60 years Bonnie Hinze Curtis. He leaves a sister, Gloria Curtis Mills, of Culpeper, children Karen Curtis Grady and Neil Curtis, who have been caring for him at his home. He also leaves two grandchildren, Sara Grady of Chattanooga TN, and Nathaniel Curtis of Harrisonburg VA.
Jerry had a wonderful life growing up on the family farm in Rixeyville where he showed an interest in electronics at a young age, even building his own radio so he could communicate with people around the world when just a teenager. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnical Institute (now VA Tech) with a degree in Electrical Engineering. At VPI, he was involved with ROTC and learned to fly planes. After college, he joined the Air Force and went to pilot school in Malden MO where he met his wife, Bonnie. During his Air Force career, he moved from pilot to missile silos during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Immediately after leaving the Air Force, he married his sweetheart, Bonnie and moved back to VA where they had their daughter Karen & built their home on the family farm.
Jerry worked for the CIA his whole career and was never able to tell people about his job because he worked undercover. He travelled extensively in the Pacific but also travelled all over the world with his job. His son, Neil, was born in the Philippines when the family was stationed there for several years.
Jerry had a tremendous number of hobbies, including guitar (pickin’ n grinnin’ every Thursday at Ronnie’s Garage in Amissville), The Ruitan Club, his church, genealogy, astronomy, photography, weather spotter to name a few.
He will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by his family and friends.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from 3 to 5 pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment private.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.