Jerry Allen Corder, 58 of The Plains, VA passed away on Sept. 22, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1960 at Middleburg, VA a son of the late Charles D. Corder, Sr. and Lola Thorpe Corder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Douglas “Dougie” Corder.
Jerry was a former employee for VDOT and Kinloch Farm.
He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Corder, Marshall, VA; and a niece, Tara Corder, Fruitland, MD.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 at 11:00 AM at Marshall Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
