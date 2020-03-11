Jennifer Lynn Norwood
November 2, 1985 - February 14, 2020
Born November 2, 1985, Jennifer Lynn Norwood grew to become the epitome of what a woman should be. She was a loving wife and mother and always put family first. She loved elephants, animals, baking and, most of all, her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with the ones she loved.
She was happily married to Joshua Norwood for over 18 years. She was a CNA until an injury to her shoulder forced her to stop working. She once again became a stay at home mom that always made sure the needs of her family were met with joy and love.
She leaves behind a loving husband, as well as many family and friends. Jennifer is known for her generosity and love of others and will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.
RIP Babe!
You are my heart and soul forever!
I love , miss, and need you so bad!
