Jennie Thelma Jeffries Allison

Jennie Thelma Jeffries Allison, 94, of Warrenton died November 20, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born January 16, 1927 in Marshall, VA to the late Lewis Milton Jeffries and Judith ''Fannie'' Jeffries. She is survived by her children Pam Becker (Thom), Kay Beazley (David), Roxy Mitchell (Scott) and a step-son, David Mackintosh (Rae), a sister Frances Cornell; eight grandchildren, Jennifer McMillen, Rebecca Beazley, Andrew Beazley, Katie Huber, Erica Yingling, Sharon Bischof, Nick Potts, and James Potts. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 58 years Lee Nicholas “Nick” Allison as well as siblings George Jeffries, Richard Townsend Jeffries, and Mary Estelle Brown. A Funeral service will take place at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 at 2pm on Saturday November 27, 2021. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Little Georgetown Cemetery, 5100 Trapp Branch Road, Broad Run, VA, 20137. Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com

