Jennie Mae Metcalf, age 95, of Manassas Park, Virginia passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022.
She was a resident of Manassas Park for 68 years. She was the daughter of Reverend William and Mary Ledford. Born in Salisbury, North Carolina and raised in Del Rio, Tennessee near the Great Smoky Mountains.
In her earlier years she worked as a waitress at the Greyhound Bus Stop/Fields Restaurant in Del Rio, Tennessee. After marrying Lewis Metcalf in 1954 they moved to Virginia and started a family in Manassas Park. She loved children and baby-sat numerous children over the years until she went to work at Prince William Hospital working in the hospital kitchen. After grandchildren came along her name changed to "Nanny" of which she loved. Her joys in life were The Lord, her family and working in her yard. She was a member of Mannings Chapel Baptist Church in Del Rio, Tennessee and Parkside Christian Alliance Church in Manassas, Virginia. She and her good friend, Hazel Glines, walked to Parkside Christian Alliance every Sunday together for many years. This was something she truly looked forward to and enjoyed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lewis Martin Metcalf; brothers, George, Floyd, Troy and James Ledford; Millard and Kenneth Orr and sisters; Edith Jackson, Bessie Cashen, Grace Orr, Gladys Brooks, Anna Laura Jenkins and Lila Lindsey.
She is survived by her children, Danny Metcalf Sr. (Tammy) of Amissville, VA and Brenda Hibbitts (Dennis) of Manassas Park, VA. Four grandchildren, Danny Metcalf, Jr. of Amissville, VA, Joni Clark of Amissville, VA, Dennis Hibbitts, Jr. (Danielle) of Stafford, VA, Jennifer Twombly (Michael) of Bealeton, VA. Four great-grandchildren, Chase, Bryce, Declan and Cole. Also surviving is a sister, Hattie Bailey of Newport, TN. And numerous nieces and nephews that were all very special to her.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 12:00 - 1:00 P.M. at Baker-Post Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 10001 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA 20110. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be in Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Le Highway, Manassas, VA 20109.
