Jenifer E. Taylor

, 61 of Warrenton, passed away Saturday October 22, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital.
Jenifer is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert H. Taylor; her son Robert M. Taylor and wife Victoria of Orange Virginia; a sister, Diana Ward of Manassas; two grandchildren, Christian Reyes and Brooklyn Taylor both of Orange; an Aunt Lillian Ward of Chase City, VA and two nephews, Joshua Deaton of Charlotte, NC and Zachary Deaton and wife Isabell of Cottonwood AZ.
A graveside service will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at Midland Cemetery, Route 28, Midland, VA starting at 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
