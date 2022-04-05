Jeffrey Weaver Woodward, 52 of Catlett, VA passed away April 2, 2022 at Prince William Hospital.
He was born on February 3, 1970 in Warrenton, VA to Norman Woodward (deceased) and Bessie Glaettli Woodward. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Norman James Woodward.
At the age of 16, Jeffrey began his firefighting career as a member of the Catlett Volunteer Fire Department. In 1991 he began his career in the fire service at Vint Hill Farms Station, and upon the closing of the military base in 1997, he transferred to Quantico Marine Corps Base. For many years he served as a career firefighter. Later in his career he moved to the position of fire inspector. In 2018 he retired from the fire service and worked for private government contractors. He was a superintendent of new construction projects at both Quantico and Fort Belvoir military bases.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 29 years, Amanda; two sons Zachary (Lauren) and Zane (Aubrey) Woodward; his mother, Bessie Woodward; sister Pamela Woodward. He also leaves uncles John M. Woodward (Agnes), Alioth Glaettli (Gayle), Harold Glaettli (Frances), Steve Glaettli and many cousins. Jeffrey had a great love of family.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Catlett Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Brian Morton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Catlett Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
