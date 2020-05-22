Jeffrey Scott Cooper, 53, of Broadway, VA died May 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born December 4, 1965 in Fauquier County, and was a son of Hazel Embrey Cooper of Summerduck, and the late Eugene Cooper.
He was a carpenter and had previously worked at Neff Lumber Mills in Broadway. He loved Hunting and Fishing.
Surviving in addition to his mother, are two daughters, Krystina Guerrero of Grottoes, Harley Cooper of Broadway; one son, Justin Cooper of Broadway; seven grandchildren, Brianna Guerrero Cooper, Alexander Guerrero Cooper, Christian Guerrero Cooper, Kendall Guerrero Cooper, Kynleigh Cooper, Alaynah Cocke, Cheyenne Cocke; one sister, Debbie Randall of Spotsylvania; one brother, Kevin Cooper of Summerduck.
His body was cremated. Services will be private. His ashes will be scattered at a later date in natural setting according to his wishes. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
