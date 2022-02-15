Jeffrey R. "Jake" Wood

Jake Wood, 74, known by many as ‘’Jake Da Snake’’, passed away February 10,2022 at Mary Washington Hospital.
He was born September 11,1947 in St. Paul, MN to the late Lyala Mae and Roger Eugene Wood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Wood.
Jake retired from the U.S. Army reserves with the rank of Master Sergeant. He worked for the United States Post Office retiring in 2002.
He was a loving husband and father. He loved life, never met a stranger, and enjoyed pulling quarters from children’s ears. Jake rode motorcycles for many years, being one of the founding members of the Partisans Motorcycle Club. He developed a passion for amateur radio and was a member of the Culpeper Amateur Radio Association.
Jake is survived by his wife Lois W. Wood of Culpeper; his son Stephen Wood and wife Paula of Warrenton; sister Nancy Wood Shay and husband Mike of St. Paul, MN. He also leaves one niece and two nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6pm on Thursday, February 17,2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA ,20186. A graveside service will follow at 1pm on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 US Avenue, Culpeper, VA, 22701 (Old section.) Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 2524.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
