Jeffrey David Mimna, 48, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 11th, 2020 from complications of stroke and aneurysms. He is survived by his two loving sons, Lance J. Mimna (19) and Grant M. Mimna (15) along with his mother, Deborah L. Mimna of Amherst, VA, and his brother, Jamie E. Mimna of Huntsville, AL.
Our dad was always known for his sense of humor and his contagious smile. He had an optimistic outlook on life despite all he had been through, and so he always tried to brighten people's days and make them laugh, even on his worst days. As a kind and loving man, he tried to get to know everyone around him and connect with each of them. One of his favorite things to do was going to Wawa for his coffee every morning, and he loved getting to know the employees there over the years. We hope that people will remember him as the fun and loving man he was, and we hope his memory will bring a smile to people's faces, the way he always brought a smile to ours.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.