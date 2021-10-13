Jeannette (Jean) Woolf (Heflin) Payne died peacefully in her sleep at her home on October 12, 2021. at the age of almost 98. She was born in Gainesville, VA November 10, 1923 and was married for almost 72 years to the love of her life, Hunter F. Payne, who predeceased her.
Mrs. Payne is survived by two daughters, Paula Constantini (Stanley) and Patsy Stonestreet (Jim), Grandchildren, Michael Pearson (Sierra), Shelly Stonestreet (Jeff), Suzi Borg (Darren), Paul Pearson, Joy White (Dave), Jeffrey Pearson (Lisa) and John Stonestreet (Sarah ). She was blessed with 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Payne worked for a number of years for the Marshall Water Company, taught elementary school, and organized Vacation Bible Schools thru out the area. She was active in a number of churches as a leader and a teacher. She was known for her wedding cakes and delicious food when she owned Sunshine Catering. Among her customers were politicians, doctors, ambassadors and Willard Scott. She also attended clown school and played the role of “Sunny,” the clown at many community activities.
Mrs. Payne’s life was full and giving and as long as she was able, her mantra was to do for others.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, October 16 from 5 to 7 pm at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Graveside services will be Sunday, October 17 at 5:00 PM at Leeds Cemetery in Hume, VA.
Memorials may be made to Rectortown Methodist Church or a favorite charity. The family wishes to thank those who cared for her during the last few months of her life.
