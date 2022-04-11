Jeanne Lavonne Doenges
February 12, 1949 – April 2, 2022
Psalm 46:10 “Be still, and know that I am God!”
Jeanne Lavonne Doenges, age 73, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Jeanne was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, and raised in Mount Union, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert Richard and Helen Viola (nee Atherton) Wagner. She attended public school in Mount Union, and then in Glen Burnie, Maryland after her family’s move due to her father’s reassignment by his employer. Jeanne graduated from Glen Burnie High School and then Anne Arundel Community College, both in Maryland.
In November 1969, in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Jeanne married George Robert (Bob) Doenges, Jr.. Jeanne and Bob resided in Vienna, Virginia for 16 years near Bob’s employment in McLean, Virginia. While living in Vienna, Jeanne and Bob were blessed with the birth of their three daughters. Jeanne loved nature; while living in Vienna, Jeanne and Bob and their daughters seized every opportunity to get away to the mountains and many other beautiful, less crowded places. In 1985, Jeanne and Bob moved their family to Warrenton, Virginia to be closer to God’s beautiful nature. While living in both Vienna and Warrenton, and prior to all three of their daughters being in K-12 schooling, Jeanne provided child care and early preschool education to several young children. Once all three daughters were in school, Jeanne was employed in teaching at Saint James Episcopal School in Warrenton, and then in teaching for 17 years at four elementary schools in the Fauquier County (Virginia) Public School system. They were Central ES, Bradley ES, Ritchie ES and Brumfield ES. During her teaching career, Jeanne focused on Kindergarten and Preschool Special Education classes. When the first of Jeanne and Bob’s four grandchildren was born, Jeanne relinquished her employment in order to focus her love on her grandchildren, together with a return to providing child care and early preschool education to several young children. It was nearly impossible to go somewhere with her that she wasn’t cheerfully greeted by former students – “Miss Jeanne! Miss Jeanne!”. Jeanne and Bob celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in November of 2021.
A lifelong lover of nature, Jeanne spent many joyous times on day trips and in cabins in the mountains with her daughters and family, making wonderful memories. Jeanne loved looking out of her windows and from her porches at every opportunity watching the birds, butterflies, deer, waterfowl and occasional bear, foxes and raccoons, and in the evenings, stargazing. She took comfort in the natural world and instilled a great love of nature in her children and grandchildren. Jeanne was an accomplished pianist, a dabbler in poetry, a lover of the written word and a dedicated Christian.
Known as “Mom”,” Mamie” and “Miss Jeanne”, Jeanne always put others first her entire life. She provided comfort and solace to all while asking so little in return. She was a dedicated, kind, loving lady. God had blessed Jeanne with extraordinary gifts that equipped her and sustained her, as it seemed that she constantly went many extra miles to love, care for, and serve others – regardless of her own situation. Jeanne had a very special place in her heart for children, no matter where she encountered them – her own children and grandchildren, children in her
home Churches, children in her employment venues, or, for example, children in need who were total strangers to Jeanne, whom she encountered in unexpected venues and situations. Jeanne unselfishly shared her love and care with many adults to celebrate with them and to help them through the tough times.
Jeanne was a very loving, active and serving member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Vienna, Warrenton United Methodist Church in Warrenton, and Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton. At Church worship services and other activities, Jeanne took the initiative to be welcoming to all, especially the children, helping them to feel comfortable and safe. She spread the word of what she loved about church to friends and strangers alike.
Jeanne was predeceased by her mother Helen Viola Wagner, and her brother, Robert Richard Wagner, Jr.
Jeanne leaves to cherish her memory: her father Robert Richard Wagner of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; her devoted husband George Robert (Bob) Doenges, Jr. of Warrenton, Virginia; her daughters Rachael Elizabeth (and Terry) Walls of Ruckersville, Virginia, Amanda Leah (and Brian Porter) Baker of Amissville, Virginia, and Eliza Blessing (and Bruce) Stocking of Broad Run, Virginia; grandson Max Cameron Baker of Herndon, Virginia, granddaughters Shiloh Brooke Thompson and Sage Scarlet Thompson of Ruckersville, Virginia, and grandson Jacob Allan Stocking of Broad Run, Virginia; her sister Deborah Ann (and David) Wylie of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and nieces Kathryn Rebecca Wylie, Jenny Elizabeth Wylie-Carlin, and Stephanie Erika Gregory; and many loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held for Jeanne Lavonne Doenges of Warrenton, Virginia on April 7, 2022 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Warrenton, Virginia. with interment at Mount Union Cemetery in Mount Union, Pennsylvania on April 9, 2022.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in memory of Jeanne to a charity that resonated with Jeanne:
· The “Memorial and Endowment Fund” of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, at 6194 Dumfries Rd, Warrenton, VA 20187, (540) 347-3224, https://oslc-warrenton.org
· SOME (So Others May Eat), 71 “O” Street, NW, Washington,DC 20001, (202) 381-0516, https://some.org/
· Save Our Monarchs Foundation, P.O. Box 390135, Minneapolis, MN 55439, https://www.saveourmonarchs.org/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.