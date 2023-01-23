Jeanne L. Schrader, 59, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
Jeanne was born on June 10, 1963, in Winchester, Virginia to John R. and Geneva C. Norris. She was preceded in death by her father.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Richard “Rick” Schrader, whom she married on September 21, 1985. She is also survived by their sons: Joshua Schrader of Bellefontaine Ohio, Aaron (Alexis) Schrader of Bellefontaine, Ohio; a grandson Levi Schrader; her mother Geneva C. Norris of Marshall, Virginia; and 2 sisters: Janet Ritter of Virginia, and Terrie Sandstrom of New Mexico.
Jeanne graduated from Radford University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She worked many years at Oak Hill / Mad River Medical offices. She was also an active homeschool mom. Jeanne enjoyed scrapbooking, art, cross-stitching, and being a grandmother. Her home always had an open-door policy, and she loved to cook for everybody. She was a loving wife and mother who was devoted to her family. Jeanne was an active member of Vineyard Christian Fellowship for over 27 years.
Friends may call on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 3-6pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, Ohio. Jeanne’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10am, at the funeral home. A private family graveside service will be held in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Advancing Native Missions (www.advancingnativemissions.com)
EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Schrader family
