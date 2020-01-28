Jean W. Kowalewski was taken home to be with our Lord January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1928 in Valparaiso, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Lillian T. and John Watt of Valparaiso.
She was predeceased by her husband Harry S. Kowalewski; her son, James Kowalewski; her granddaughter Allison Johnson and a grandson Damon Kowalewski. She is survived by four daughters, Susan Bears of Frederick, MD, Sandie Johnson of Warrenton, Sally Budd (Mark) and Sharon Watts (Mike) of Bealeton; her son Joseph Kowalewski of Warrenton; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Mrs. Kowalewski had lived in Warrenton for 64 years. She loved flower gardening and was the Secretary/Treasurer of the Tuesday Night Women’s Bowling League for several years. Jean worked at the Warrenton Training Center for 30 years after the death of her husband. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton and was very active with the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the Women of St. John.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will be at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary at St. John Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
