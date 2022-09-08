Jean H. Lowe died peacefully at her home in Warrenton, VA, on August 24, 2022, at the age of 81. She was a devoted family member, a caring friend, and a community contributor who made a difference in this world.
Jean was born in Highland Park, Illinois, on January 1, 1941, reportedly the first baby in the nation born that year. After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in anthropology in 1962, she was employed as a social worker and in related areas while moving several times in support of her husband’s academic career. After settling with her family in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 1974, she began working in adult education in Fairfax County Public Schools. She served there as coordinator of Adult Basic Education until 1986, when she left to become assistant director of the GED Testing Service of the American Council of Education, where she later served as director in the 1990’s.
During her years in Fairfax County, Jean was heavily involved in civic activities. At different times, she served as president of the local chapters of both the American Civil Liberties Union and the Mental Health Association, her interest in the latter group motivated by her own lifelong battle with depression. She also served as president of the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education. During this period, she earned her master’s degree in Social Foundations of Education from the University of Virginia.
Later, in her retirement years in Fauquier County, Jean served as board president of the Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Store, where she also volunteered, as chairperson of the Partnership for Community Resources, and as a board member of the local Mental Health Association, the Fauquier Community Coalition, VOLTRAN, and the local NAACP which recently honored her with its Distinguished Citizen Service Award. She also co-authored the 2020 Fauquier County poverty report.
Jean was a bright and wonderful woman whose life was spent making the world a better place. Beyond her impressive resume’, the impact of her life had as much to do with what she did outside of public view. In addition to her biological daughter, she adopted three children and served as a foster parent for a number of others including a middle schooler when she was in her mid-sixties. Earlier in her career, when she worked in the Fairfax County jail, she housed several young men in her home because they had nowhere to go after their release from incarceration. At different times in her late 70’s, she housed four food bank recipients in her spare bedroom for periods of few months to more than a year. She voluntarily tutored undereducated adults in basic literacy skills and often called legislators and others in authority to request their assistance for those she considered disadvantaged. She absolutely walked the talk.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, Jean Bullard Holmes and John Russell Holmes. Her marriage to Pardee Lowe, Jr., ended in divorce. She is survived by her four children: Alice Weaver, Andrew Lowe, Edward Lowe, and Carol Brooke; her grandchildren – Jonathan Weaver (and wife Stephanie Weaver), Steven Lowe, Margaret Lowe, Amanda Lowe, Thomas Lowe, Nathaniel Trotter, Benjamin Brooke, and Samantha Lowe; her great grandson, Wyatt Weaver; and her siblings – John R. Holmes, Jr., Judith Wiles and Ann Smith.
The family requests that any donations be made to the Fauquier County NAACP or to other organizations that further her work toward a better world for all
