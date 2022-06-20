Jean Curtis Sisk, age 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 16th, 2022 at her residence in Warrenton, VA. She was born on May 7th, 1932 in Washington DC, daughter of the late Connie & Eleanor Curtis.
Jean was a devout Christian, loving wife, and caring mother. She became a member of the Jeffersonton Baptist Church in 1964 and devoted countless hours to the church community. Jean enjoyed traveling and visiting historical sites across the US with her family as she and Frank caught the “camping bug” in 1964. In May, she celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Through her strong faith, Jean touched the hearts and souls of all that knew her.
Jean is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank Sisk; two sons, Curt Sisk & his wife, Leslie of Chesterfield, VA & Kenny Sisk & his wife, Debbie of Ruckersville, VA; brother, Richard Curtis & his wife, Judy of Marshall, VA; three grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew, & Griffin Sisk; and nephews, Ted, Mike, Rick, Darrell, and Shane Curtis.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at Jeffersonton Baptist church, 18498 Springs Rd., Jeffersonton, VA 22724 from 10:30 am until noon, followed by the funeral service at noon and interment at Hillcrest Memory Gardens. Reverend David L. Brown, former pastor at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, will lead the services. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jeffersonton Baptist Church at the above address.
