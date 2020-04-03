Jasper Kornegay, 80 ,of Bealeton , died March 24 , 2020 at Brookside Assisted Living. He was born March 18 ,1940 in North Carolina to the late Homer Kornegay and Mary Jane Grady Kornegay. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary B. Kornegay. Survived by his fiancee' Donna Freeman, brothers Alan Kornegay of Goldsboro, NC, and Melvin Kornegay (Dixie) of Greenville, SC; sisters Kathy Matthis and Brenda Taylor (Ronnie) both of Clinton NC, and Betty Lou Sisk of Mt. Olive, NC.
A private graveside service for immediate family only was held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Morrisville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4432 Morrisville Road, Morrisville, VA, 22712.
Online condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.