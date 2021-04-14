Jason Scott Yates, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia.
He was born on January 28, 1969 in Manassas, Virginia to Carl and Lorraine Yates. He grew up in Manassas, attended Stonewall Jackson High School and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in 1987. Jason studied Civil Engineering at Virginia Tech and graduated in 1991. It was shortly thereafter he began his career with WDP & Associates (formerly KCI Technologies) in Manassas, where he has worked his entire career as a Professional Engineer. On June 4, 1994, he married the love of his life, Joy, and together they raised 3 boys, his 3 arrows. He couldn’t have been prouder of his family.
Jason was a devoted husband and father, a dedicated leader in the scouting community, a proud member of the Hokie Nation, a passionate history buff, a true craftsman, an outdoorsman, a pioneer in outdoor cooking, and friend to all.
Jason is survived by his parents, Carl and Lorraine Yates; loving wife Joy Yates; three sons: Jacob Yates and wife Amber, Adam Yates and girlfriend Melissa Butman; and Andrew Yates; two brothers: Cary Yates and wife Betty Lou; and Derek Yates. Also surviving are his beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends, including his dear friends and coworkers at WDP & Associates and his family with Boy Scout Troop 1187.
A Memorial Service will be held at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions the family is limited on the number of attendees at the church. Please join in celebrating Jason’s life by logging on to: https://greenwichpres.org/livestream/
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenwich Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 15305 Vint Hill Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181 or a charity of your choice in loving memory of Jason S. Yates.
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
