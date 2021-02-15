Mary Jane “Janie” Harlow, 79 of Orlean, VA passed away on Feb. 14, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Orlean, VA a daughter of the late Marshall Bruce Putnam and Clara Mae Putnam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Putnam.
Janie was a retired trust officer with Marshall National Bank. She and her husband were founding members of the Orlean Volunteer Fire Department.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, W. Herman Harlow; her daughter and her husband, Wendy and Terry Hodgson, Orlean, VA; one grandson, Dillon Hodgson.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 from 12:30 PM until funeral service begins at 1:30 PM. Interment in the family cemetery, near Orlean.
Memorial contributions may be made to Orlean Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 15, Orlean, VA 20128.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
