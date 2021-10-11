|Janice S. Henson, 77, wife of the late Joseph Richard Henson and a resident of Staunton, VA, formerly of Mt. Nebo, Onancock, VA, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Maryland.
Born November 12, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Rose Louise Cox Sewell and Col. Joseph Norville Sewell, U.S. Army, Retired. Jan was a retired IRS Agent, enjoyed her family, reading and watching mysteries, and crossword puzzles. She will also be remembered as a talented and generous embroiderer and quilter.
Survivors include her two children; Dr. Richard A. Love and his wife Dr. Maryann Love of Tracy’s Landing, MD, and Dr. Catherine Love Turlington and her husband Mr. Peter Turlington of Melfa, VA; three step-sons and their wives, Mr. Joseph “Rusty” Henson, Jr. and Mrs. Gay Henson of Marshall, VA, Dr. Kenneth Henson and Mrs. Laura Henson of Warrenton, VA, and Mr. Rob Henson and Mrs. Jane Henson of Alexander, NC; twelve grandchildren: Maria, Ricky and Ava Love; Molly and Trevor Turlington; and Sam, Ben, Timothy, Joseph, Nicholas, Philip, and Matthew Henson; a sister, Cass Sewell Johnson of Elverson, PA; and two nephews, Franklyn Johnson and Stephen Johnson and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph N. Sewell and Joseph Norville Sewell.
A private celebration of her life will be held at her home at a later date.
Memory tributes may be shared with her family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
