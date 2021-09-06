Janice Louise Todd DiScala, 88, formerly of Catlett, Virginia passed away at Green Hill Senior Living in West Orange, NJ on August 9, 2021.
Memorial celebration will be held on Thursday, September 9 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Rixey Manor, 9155 Pleasant Hill Drive, Rixeyville, Virginia
Janice was born in Cody, Wyoming and has lived in Colorado (Brighton, Pueblo, Grand Junction, and Howard), New Mexico (Hacienda Acres, Organ, and Las Cruces), Norwalk, CT, and Virginia (Culpeper and Catlett) before moving to West Orange in 2019.
She is survived by her loving children Rebecca Tuttle, George DiScala III, Jacqueline Massey and Todd DiScala and 16 grandchildren.
