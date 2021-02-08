Janet W. Harris

, age 90, of Warrenton, Va passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021 at the Noble Senior Living in Warrenton, VA. She was born on August 3, 1930 in Warrenton, Va to the late Curtis and Eleanor Waybright. Janet truly loved life and was devoted to caring for her husband and sons. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her late husband Hugh F. Harris, Jr. Janet is survived by her three sons; Philip Harris (Cathy), Mike Harris (Teresa) and Kevin Harris (Sherri); her sister Betty Sue Robertson; brother Charles Waybright; and brother-in-law Billy Harris. She is the proud grandmother to five and a great grandmother to eight. The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Wednesday February 24, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m. with a memorial service starting at 11:00 with the Rev. Frank Fishback officiating. Burial will be private. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by both Heartland Hospice of Warrenton and Noble Senior Living. Online condolences may be expressed to Janet’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
