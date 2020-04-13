Janet McLaren Cobb Newcomb of Haymarket, VA died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of
82. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and is now at peace.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Manley Cobb and Marie Davidson Cobb, and sisters Anna Barefoot and Elizabeth Cobb. Janet is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ray Norman Newcomb, daughter Colleen Gentry and husband Matt of Blacksburg, VA, son John Newcomb and wife Victoria of Haymarket, and grandchildren Kristina Newcomb, Kevin Newcomb, Lauren Hohe, Abigail Hohe, and Francesca Hohe.
Janet was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 27, 1937. She spent most of her childhood in Leesburg, VA growing up in the rectory where her father served as the Episcopal minister of St James's Church. Janet was the youngest of three Cobb daughters and the sisters always maintained a close relationship throughout their lives.
Janet attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute college where she earned a degree in Home Economics which she described as Fashion Design and Art/Sculpture studies. She was an ardent supporter of Virginia Tech and LOVED the HOKIES to the end!
After graduating, Janet worked at a graphic design company in Northern Virginia, where in the cafeteria, she looked across the room and met the eyes of a handsome man, Ray Norman Newcomb. Both Janet and Ray described this moment as “Love at first sight”and married six months later.
Janet and Ray moved to Bull Run Mountain Estates, outside Haymarket, VA, where they were among the original residents. There Janet and Ray raised their two children, Colleen and John.
Janet was an extremely talented person that excelled at all she did, to include gardening, landscaping, and furniture refinishing. She was an expert seamstress and had designed her own wedding dress and made numerous outfits for her daughter and granddaughter over the years. Her true passion was doll making where she poured the molds with her own kiln, assembled and painted the dolls and custom made the clothing. Each doll was her own creation and was very special to her.
Janet, above all, loved her family and friends. Her kindness and love will be greatly missed by her family, but never forgotten. She was fortunate to have had a wonderful group of friends that were an important part of her life as well. Everyone that knew her, also knew of her love for her pets. All these things combined enriched her life, and in turn, the many lives she touched.
Colleen and John wish to extend a sincere thank you to all the special caregivers at Home Instead, Capital Caring Hospice, and the Paramount Senior Living Center in Manassas for providing excellent care and companionship over the last couple of years.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at future date.
Donations in Janet’s honor can be made to the following:
Bully Paws
https://www.bullypaws.org/info/donate
PO Box 285
Fredericksburg, VA 22404
In honor of Janet and in her own words: WE LOVE YOU LOADS AND LOADS!!
