Janet Mary (Applin) Dooley

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Janet Mary (Applin) Dooley, lovingly known by many as ''Mommom'' or Jan. Janet Dooley, 81, of Broad Run, VA passed away the morning of March 11,2021 in her home surrounded by family. She had unexpectedly been diagnosed with cancer in January 2021.

Janet was born in North Finchley, England September 2,1939. She moved to California at the age of 18, where she met her husband and life partner, Edward ''Bob'' Carlin Dooley, before moving to Virginia in 1968.

Janet is survived by her daughter , Tracy Boothe, her husband Robert Boothe, son Kevin Dooley, granddaughter Stefanee Lambert, her husband Spencer, and grandson Carlin Dooley.

She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years in 2018.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Five Star Home Health of Chantilly, and Heartland Hospice of Warrenton for their support and great care of Jan.

Janet was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and beloved friend to so many. She will be greatly missed , by her pets and people alike.

A Graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10am. at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, VA, 20188.

Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, consider making contributions to Paws for Seniors, a rescue for senior animals where Janet was united with many of her animals over the years.

Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com

