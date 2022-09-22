Janet Marie Smith, age 87, of Warrenton, VA passed on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born on January 31st, 1935 in Eskdale, WV, daughter of the late, Lyle F. McCormick & Alice V. Germain. Janet graduated from East Bank H.S of Kanawha WV in 1953. After moving to Maryland and working for the Liberty Mutual Insurance company she met Charlie Smith. They were married in 1957 and settled in Annandale VA where they raised 2 sons. Janet enjoyed bible study, reading, sewing, puzzles and billiards. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Janet is survived by her two sons, Charles Smith & his wife, Beverly of Amissville, VA and William Smith & his wife, Charlene of Sumerduck, VA; six sisters, Josephine Perry of Jackson, Ohio, Willie Hancock of Huntington, WV, Anne Straight of Forreston, IL, Mary Moses of Azusa, CA, Margie Loy of Huntington Beach, CA and Brenda Towle & her husband, Rick of Bismo Beach, CA; three grandchildren, William Smith (Mindy), Alexander Smith (Annamaria) and Lauren Smith (Alejandro Calderon); and three great grandchildren, Genevieve, Peyton & Liam.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Will Smith and sister, Patricia McCormick.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, 10 am, at Moser Funeral Home Chapel, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. Interment will follow at alter date at the Will Smith family cemetery, 5950 Hickory Nut Gap Rd., Banner Elk, NC 28604. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.