Janet Mae Gray, 87 of Warrenton, VA passed away on March 17, 2022 at Novant Prince William Medical Center.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1934 in Fauquier County, VA a daughter of the late William and Ella Utterback. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Gray, Sr.
Mrs. Gray retired from Fauquier County Public School working in Cafeteria Food Service.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Ed) Kinsey, Myrtle Beach, SC, James R. (Tina) Gray, Jr., Jeffersonton, VA, Thomas Gray of Warrenton, and Margaret (Gary) Waln, Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, Jamie Gray, Kevin Canard, Ray Woodward, Amber Beltran, Brittany Pritt and Jeremy Gray; seven great grandchildren and a very special companion of 25 years, Ralph Eubank.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 22 from 11:00 AM until her funeral service begins at 12:00 Noon at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Rev. Frank Fishback will officiate. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
