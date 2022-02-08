Janet Lynne Nixdorff, 72 of Marshall, VA passed away on Jan. 27, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1949 in Grand Island, Nebraska a daughter of the late Leonard J. Czolgos and Glenice Black Czolgos.
Mrs. Nixdorff earned a Doctorate in Business from George Washington University. She was a professor at GWU as well as West Virginia University. She was engaged in the Master Gardeners in Fauquier County.
She is survived by her husband, James B. Nixdorff, Jr. and a brother, Larry D. Czolgos.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
