, 80 of Amissville, VA passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 at White Springs Senior Living, Warrenton.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1940 in Warrenton, VA a daughter of the late Harry Cook and Beulah Lomax Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald K. Moffett and a brother Fred Cook.
Mrs. Moffett retired from her career with Fauquier County Public Schools.
She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Deborah J. and Allen Rector and Terry A. and Daniel Domin; a brother, Maphis Cook; a sister, Bettie Skinner; four grandchildren, Jessica Heit, Grant Heflin, Matthew and Leah Domin; and a great grandchild, Declan Heit.
A private service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier SPCA, PO Box 733, Warrenton, VA 20188.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
