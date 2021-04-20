Janet Evans Rose of Marshall, Virginia, devoted wife and mother, passed on April 7, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Rose retired from the Fauquier County School System after many years of service as an educator and she also attended Warrenton Presbyterian Church for many years. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, boat trips and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Lee D. Rose of Marshall, Virginia; two sons: Timothy Rose, husband to Vicky of Shelton, Connecticut,, Scott Rose, husband to Patricia, of glen Ellyn, IL; her grandchildren: Christina Rose, Evan Rose and Grant Rose.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 11 am, at Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main St., Warrenton, VA, 20186.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.