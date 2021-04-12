Janet Darlene Crow, 87, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va. A longtime resident of Modesto, Calif., she was born in Stanislaus County on August 26, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Florence Kendell Fox.
Mrs. Crow was a founding member of Geneva Presbyterian Church, an avid supporter of the Modesto Chapter Order of DeMolay International, and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She received her Bachelor of Arts from California State College, Stanislaus in 1974. Prior to her raising a family and becoming a full-time homemaker, she was employed in advertising with J.C. Penny. She loved travel, works of art, gardening, and making new friends, and will be remembered as a much-loved wife, mother, and friend.
Janet married Charles Lewis Crow in 1951, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. They were together 67 years until his passing on October 17, 2019. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Charles Crow, and a brother, David Fox.
Surviving are a son, Richard Lewis Crow and wife, Cheryl of Warrenton, Va. and two grandchildren, Alexander Crow of Virginia Beach, Va. and Rachel Crow of Charlottesville, Va.
Interment will be at Acacia Memorial Park in Modesto at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
