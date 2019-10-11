Jane H Wild was born in St. Paul, Minnesota October 31, 1926. She died September 13, 2019.Jane lived a rich, full life. She married Robert Wild October 12, 1947. Together they traveled the world while raising three children; or more aptly Jane managed to take three children to many remote parts of the earth by herself to meet Bob at his latest Naval assignment. Jane and Bob were good parents who lovingly and successfully raised a daughter Jeanne Ravich, Minneapolis, a son Tim Wild, Seattle, and youngest daughter Beth McDonald, Stuarts Draft.Bob died November 5, 2010. Losing her husband of 63 years left a huge hole in her life. Though she was lonely after Bob’s death, Jane still loved social occasions - especially a glass of wine in the evening with friends.In addition to her three children Jane is survived by her brother Tom Hall, Indianapolis, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.Jane loved her house and friends in Warrenton. With the support and help of her youngest daughter Beth, Jane managed to live on her own terms right up to weeks before her death. Thank you Beth.All Jane’s children and grandchildren were lucky enough to say goodby to her, thank her and let her know they loved her.A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. November 2, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic church. Following the mass Jane’s daughter Jeanne is hosting a celebration of Jane’s life - an event Jane would not want to miss.Jane will be interred with her husband Bob in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Email signups
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Daily headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 12
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.