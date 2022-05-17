Jane Cox Kline, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Born on March 9, 1931, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Stuart Hensel and Mattie McLaughlin Cox. Jane graduated from Dayton High School in Dayton, Virginia. On October 16, 1955, she married Orrin M. Kline, Jr. at Bethlehem Brethren Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia. As a young woman, Jane served as a secretary for Allied Mills in Harrisonburg, VA. Upon moving to Manassas, VA., Orrin and Jane openly welcomed many friends and family to their home. Jane was a gifted homemaker and a talented seamstress. She was an active member of Manassas Church of the Brethren and served as church secretary for many years. She was also an active member of the Lovina Conner Circle at the church. For over 50 years, Jane served as a volunteer for The Prince William Hospital Auxiliary (The Pink Ladies), of which she was a founding member. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Rosalind, William, Stan (Erma) and Robert (Sarah). Jane is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Orrin M. Kline, Jr., her daughters, Karen Kline Fleishman (John) of Dayton, VA, and Martha Kline Allen (Rick) of Warrenton, VA, her grandchildren, Elizabeth F. Rhodes (Chad), Daniel M. Fleishman (Emily), and Abigail Jane Allen and her great-grandchildren, Ava Rhodes, Quinn Rhodes, Mila Rhodes and Caroline Fleishman. Also surviving are nieces, Carolyn Cox Wilson, and Roberta Cox Shantz (Gordon). The family offers thanks to the dedicated caregivers of Sharing Hearts Home Healthcare. A private graveside Interment took place on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Cannon Branch Cemetery with Rev. Mandy North officiating. The family invites friends to join in a celebration of Jane's life on Sunday, May 22, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas, VA. A reception and continued time of fellowship will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prince William Hospital Auxiliary or Church of the Brethren Disaster Ministries, 601 Main Street., P.O. Box 188, New Windsor, MD 21776-0118. Please sign the guestbook at www.bakerpostfh.com
