Jane Carolline Rowe
January 24, 1939 - April 14, 2022
Jane was a devoted mother, grandmother, equestrian, and caregiver. Passionate about life, Jane loved God, her family, friends, animals, and our great country. She served God and humanity as a registered nurse here and around the world.
Born in New York City, Jane trained in ballet under George Balanchine at the School of American Ballet and acting under Lee Strasburg. Injuries derailed her ballet career, but she excelled in acting and secured parts on television and on stage. Later she felt that her education in music, arts, and drama skills helped prepare her for travel, public speaking, medical and military experiences.
Jane loved to travel. She visited locations independently and as a stewardess throughout the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean. She served as a flight attendant on Swiss Air Flights to Algeria to rescue the French after the Algerian government was overthrown. She was a stewardess on Seaboard Airlines military contract flights to airlift soldiers in and out of South Vietnam.
In April 1969, Jane met Major James N. Rowe, “Nick”. He had been a POW in Vietnam for five years. It was truly love at first sight for them. They married on December 27, 1969.
She was a spokesperson for national radio and television in the United States from 1970 to 1973. She and Nick lectured throughout the United States on Politically related topics. She was one of the first women who gave lectures on Psycho-Politics to British Intelligence and the British Armed Forces Staff College. She was Nick’s political campaign manager when he ran for State Comptroller in Texas in 1974. She served as a Special Assistant to President Nixon.
She was the assistant editor for Nick’s book, Five Years to Freedom, a researcher for Nick’s second book, The Judas Squad and she contributed to the book, The Washington Connection, of which Nick was a Co-Author.
Jane was also an accomplished equestrian. She loved showing show hunters and jumpers, foxhunting, and playing polo.
In 1978 the family moved to The Plains, VA. She was a devoted mother who shared her love of equestrian sports and animals with her two daughters. Jane was a devout Christian and was an active member of her church’s community outreach.
She trained and served as an EMT in Rescue Squads in Fauquier County.
Jane went back to school at Shenandoah University to become a registered nurse specializing in pediatrics and geriatrics. Over the years, Jane worked in home health care and at nursing and rehabilitation centers.
She served on missionary trips to provide health care as an R.N. through CERT International. These and other trips within the United States were often made possible through her local churches, Faith Christian Church, and The Bridge Community Church. In addition, she was proud to serve with the Virginia Defense Force as their Medical Officer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA 20187. Graveside at Brightview Cemetery will be after the service. A reception will be held at the church.
Jane is survived by her daughters Deborah Rowe McLaughlin of Louisiana, Christina Nicole Rowe of Virginia and six grandchildren.
The family asks that donations be made to The Green Beret Foundation or Faith Christian Church in place of flowers.
