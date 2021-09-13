Jane Ann Kleb Benecke was born on December 26, 1933 to Adrian John and Jane Kleb in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Holy Rosary parochial school and Beaumont High School in St. Louis. She married Donald Benecke on May 28, 1960.
Jane was a kind, beautiful person and a strong, independent woman – a trait that served her well as a military spouse. She loved people, whether her family, friends, colleagues, or those she met in the course of her daily life.
Despite the moves that came with the military, Jane found a way to serve variously as a teacher’s aide, substitute teacher, and civil servant who retired from nearby Vint Hill Farms Station. Jane was a lifelong volunteer, including at Fauquier Hospital, church, and the schools of her children and grandchild. Serving others brought her great joy (and volunteering at schools ensured her kids could not engage in much mischief).
Jane was preceded in death by her brother, Robert William Kleb. She is survived by her husband, Donald; her daughter Michelle and wife, Lila Helms; her son, Michael; her daughter, Ann and husband Ashley Smith; a special grandson, Alexander Benecke Smith; a step brother Richard; step sister Joyce; and many nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, VA on September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Jane’s memory may be made to Heartland Hospice of Warrenton, VA: 493 Blackwell Road, #319, Warrenton, VA 20186-2639
