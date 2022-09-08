Jane Alice Maxfield, age 77, a resident of Warrenton passed away on September 4, 2022 at Lake Manassas Health and Rehab in Gainesville, VA.
She was a loving homemaker for many years. Predeceased by her husband, David H. Maxfield. Survived by her four children, Phyllis Cordova and her husband, Bill of Warrenton, VA, Phillip Maxfield and his wife, Lynette of Shreveport, LA, Pamela Clarkson of Ft. Wayne, IN and Peter Maxfield and his wife, Henny of Lititz, PA; a brother, James Kistler of
Grundy, VA; ten grandchildren, Shane, Ashley, Cameron, Kari, Tyler, Hannah, Haley, Deyanna, Jon and Nick; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Addie. Jane dedicated her life sharing God’s love through singing in choir and her card ministry while at Bethel UMC. A Celebration of Life is planned at Bethel United Methodist Church
Warrenton, VA on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bethel United Methodist Church's Mission Fund. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
