Jan V. Sickel

Jan Vandegrift Sickel, 74 of Markham, VA passed away on March 3, 2021 at his home.
He was born on January 7, 1947 in Fairfax, VA and was raised in Manassas, VA, the son of the late John and Gertrude Sickel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth.
After graduating from Osbourn High School in Manassas, he served in the U. S. Coast Guard in Greenland during Vietnam. He returned to Virginia and began a career with the Arlington County Police Dept., retiring due to an injury. He loved farming and building things. He went on to start Sickel Construction Company serving Northern Virginia, along with having a successful beef cattle/hay operation, with much help from the love of his life, Nancy, first in Haymarket and eventually settling in Markham.
With a heart built for giving, he served as a volunteer firefighter in Prince William County, rising through the ranks to become Assistant Chief at both Gainesville and Evergreen VFD, as well as being a charter member of the Buckhall VFD. He served as President of the PW/FFX Farm Bureau, the Marshall and Leeds Ruritan Clubs, and the Board of the Front Royal Southern States.
In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his son John (Kim); and was stepfather to Brett and Brenda. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he leaves behind Ryan, Mason, Gabby, Drew, and Anna.
He found his true calling with the Lord later in life and attended Duke Divinity becoming ordained and serving as minister at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in The Plains, VA and then as Pastor of The Plains Baptist Church until his death. He also served as Chaplain for Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Fox.
Services will be private for his family.
Jan wished that any memorial giving would be directed to the organizations that were near and dear to his heart: 1) The Plains Baptist Church, PO Box 186, The Plains, VA 20198 2) Marshall Ruritan Club, PO Box 262, Marshall, VA 20116 or 3) Leeds Ruritan Club, PO Box 2, Hume, VA 22639.
