James William Anderson, Jr., 87 of Broad Run, VA passed away on September 24, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital. He was born on May 10, 1932 in Bealeton, VA to James W. Anderson, Sr. and Gladys Hitt Anderson.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Lee Anderson, a daughter, Jo Ann Murray and a brother, Johnny Lee Anderson. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Nadine Gore; son-in-law, Henry Murray; sisters: Katherine Holsclaw and Doris Ann Thorpe. He is also survived by grandchildren: Christopher Gore (Hillary), Brandon L. Gore (Chrissi), Jeff Walton (Karen) and great grandchildren: Carter Gore, Adalyn Gore, Millie Gore, Jay Lunka and Jordan Walton.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1st from 1:00-2:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia), where a Funeral Service will be held immediately following visitation. Burial will then take place at Warrenton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Online condolences may be made at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.