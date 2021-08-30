James Thomas “Jamie” Allison, III, 56 of Catlett, VA stepped into the arms of Jesus on August 25, 2021 at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas with his loving wife by his side.
James was born January 29, 1965 in Front Royal, VA to the late James Thomas Allison, Jr. and Barbara Lynn Robey.
He dedicated his life to public safety, helping others, and making a difference. In his spare time, he loved traveling (especially to the beach), caring for his antique fire trucks, participating in parades and events, and loving on his fur babies Duke, Benji and Molly.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Allison; his daughter Kimberly Smizer and her husband Zac of Catlett; brother Rick Allison and his wife Pam of Manassas; several extended family members and close friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA, Entombment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas followed by a Celebration of Life back at Grace Life Community Church.
Tax deductible memorial contributions can be made to Old dominion Historical Fire Society (ODAFS), P. O. Box 4196, Chester, VA 23831. Please not in memo “in memory of James Allison”.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.