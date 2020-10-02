James Stuart Kanney, Jim, of Casanova, Virginia passed to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27th. Born on May 5, 1940 in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the son of Ida Naomie Harrison and Grover Cleveland Kanney.
Jim was the beloved husband of Dee Dee Kanney for 33 years, was a wonderful father to his surviving son, Michael Kanney and daughter, Marcy Cotov, and a respected father-in-law to Bob Cotov and Dee Pettit-Kanney.
Jim graduated from Waynesboro High School, in Virginia and served his country in the US Air Force, 98th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Dover Delaware. He was President of A-1 Contracting and later started his own company, Cleveland Construction, retiring in 2001. He stepped out of retirement to work with the USIS, a government contractor until retiring again in 2017.
He was known for his charming Irish smile, repertoire of jokes, love of the Redskins, and for his compassion and generosity. He loved to experience life with his family and friends; hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, tractor-riding, and gambling. Jim met all of his medical challenges throughout his life with strength, courage, and humor.
Jim was a 32nd Degree Mason, a past member of the Almas Temple in Washington DC and served his community as President of the Catlett, Calverton, Casanova Ruritan Club. In 2000 he was named Citizen of the Year for Cedar Run, honoring his many contributions to friends and businesses throughout Fauquier County.
He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren: Jonathan Cotov, Chadwick and Conor Kanney, Madeline and Alicia Pettit, great-grandsons: Alden and Everett Cotov, Jameson and Colin Kanney, sister Barbara Fitzgerald (Michael), numerous nieces and nephews, a very special niece, Donna Dedrick, and a remarkable Aunt, Pat Sanders.
The family wants to thank Dr. Anita Maybach and staff and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Memorial contributions can made to Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 18, Casanova, VA 20139.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private interment will be held at Warrenton Cemetery.
