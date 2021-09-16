James Strother Gulick, Jr., age 74, a long-time resident of Casanova, Virginia passed away on September 14, 2021. He had a career with IBM as a Senior Admin. Specialist and had worked in Warrenton at the Mid-County Feed Store, STG inc. and was President of Mid-County Corp (Rental Properties) He was a member of Triumph Baptist Church, Vint Hill and a former EMT with Cedar Run Rescue Squad during the 70’s. Mr. Gulick had honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from 1967-1971 as a Radar Man 2nd Class on the ships, USS Raleigh (LPD-1) and USS Francis Marion (LPA-249).
Jim is survived by his wife, Mattie; a son, Joshua A. Gulick and his wife, Emily of Nashville, TN and his daughter, Julia L. Smith and her husband, David of Bedford, VA. Four Grandchildren, Payton, Bailey, Gavin and Lisette Anderson.
A visitation will be Friday, September 17, 2021 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00am at Bright View Cemetery 8265 Lunsford Rd. Warrenton, VA 20187. In lieu of flowers make donations to Fauquier Community Food Bank, fauquierfoodbank.org Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.